Vegas Golden Knights to hire Gerard Gallant as head coach

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant, rear, gestures as he talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 3-2. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant gestures during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. (Hans Pennink/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant talks with the officials on the ice while playing New Jersey Devils during an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Florida Panthers won 4-2.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant looks on in the third-period of his team's 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla. (Joe Skipper/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant in an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant talks with his players in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Gerard Gallant, former Florida Panthers head coach, gets into a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant adjusts his collar during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant, rear, argues a call with linesman Scott Cherrey during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. The Sharks defeated the Panthers 4-2. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Golden Knights have found their head coach.

Gerard Gallant, who had spent the past 2½ seasons with the Florida Panthers, will be announced as the NHL expansion team’s first coach. A noon Thursday news conference is scheduled at T-Mobile Arena for the official announcement.

Sportsnet first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Team owner Bill Foley confirmed there will be a news conference but would neither confirm nor deny Gallant’s hire.

“I can’t comment on that,” he said.

Gallant, 53, led the Panthers to the Atlantic Division title in 2016 but was let go Nov. 25 after Florida started slowly and was near the bottom of the division. In his time with the Panthers, Gallant was 96-64-25. He also had previously been the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was 56-76-4-6 in three seasons with the Blue Jackets.

Gallant played 11 NHL seasons with Detroit and Tampa Bay. He scored 211 goals had 480 points and 1,674 penalty minutes.

Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyInVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.