Vegas Golden Knights to hire Gerard Gallant as head coach

The Golden Knights have found their head coach.
Gerard Gallant, who had spent the past 2½ seasons with the Florida Panthers, will be announced as the NHL expansion team’s first coach. A noon Thursday news conference is scheduled at T-Mobile Arena for the official announcement.
Sportsnet first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Team owner Bill Foley confirmed there will be a news conference but would neither confirm nor deny Gallant’s hire.
“I can’t comment on that,” he said.
Gallant, 53, led the Panthers to the Atlantic Division title in 2016 but was let go Nov. 25 after Florida started slowly and was near the bottom of the division. In his time with the Panthers, Gallant was 96-64-25. He also had previously been the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was 56-76-4-6 in three seasons with the Blue Jackets.
Gallant played 11 NHL seasons with Detroit and Tampa Bay. He scored 211 goals had 480 points and 1,674 penalty minutes.
