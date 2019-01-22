Wild send Golden Knights to 3rd loss in 5 games

Charlie Coyle scored with 5:31 to play to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Mikko Koivu added an empty netter in the closing seconds to hand the Knights (29-18-4) their third loss in five games.

Max Pacioretty had tied the game with a one-timer off a feed from Paul Stastny at 12:36 of the second period after the Wild took the lead with two goals in a 1:13 span midway through the period.

Alex Tuch, who the Knights took in the expansion draft from the Wild, opened the scoring with a power play goal just 3:37 into the game.

Devan Dubnyk had 30 saves in the win for the Wild (25-21-3).

