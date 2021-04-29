10 stats that stand out during Golden Knights’ 10-game win streak

The Golden Knights are the only team in the NHL that has won 10 straight games this season. Here are some numbers that help explain why they are the league’s hottest team.

The Golden Knights have a double-digit winning streak for the first time in franchise history.

The Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena for their 10th straight victory. It’s the longest winning streak by an NHL team in its first four seasons, besting the 1917 Senators’ 9-0-0 run in the 1919-20 season.

“It’s really difficult,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “It rarely happens and in this league. I think I said in training camp, the back-to-backs I thought would be very tough to beat the same team twice, nevermind three in a row or more than that. This league is about adjustments and bouncing back. Everybody has a lot of pride in their game. It’s a great accomplishment for our group.”

The Knights will try to push the streak to 11 Friday at the Arizona Coyotes. Until then, here are 10 numbers behind the winning streak:

1. The team’s place in the standings

The Knights are first in points (72), points percentage (.750) and wins (35) in the NHL.

They have a six-point lead over the Avalanche in the West Division standings with eight games remaining for them and nine for Colorado. They also have a one-point lead with a game in hand on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Presidents Trophy race.

2. The number of goalies playing well for the Knights

Robin Lehner has a .928 save percentage and 1.77 goals-against average in his last five starts. Marc-Andre Fleury also has been excellent with a .943 save percentage and 1.60 goals-against average in that span.

Fleury’s win Wednesday was the 488th of his career, moving him one behind Roberto Luongo for No. 3 all time.

3. The unreachable figure for opponents

The Knights have allowed three goals or more in a game just once during their 10-game win streak.

They’ve shut out opponents twice, given up one goal once and allowed two goals six times. They’ve made it difficult for the opposition to score, which leaves those teams little margin for error because …

4. The team’s scoring average

The Knights are averaging 4.5 goals during the streak.

They’ve scored three goals or more in every game except one and four goals or more in every game except two. They keep putting pucks in the back of the net and daring their opponents to keep up.

5. The opponents the Knights have beaten

The team’s winning streak has covered games against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles and San Jose.

That’s almost all of the West Division. The only teams the Knights haven’t beaten during the stretch are Minnesota, whom they visit Monday and Wednesday, and St. Louis, whom they host May 7 and 8.

6. The shots they faced on the penalty kill

The Knights took four penalties Wednesday, but successfully killed them all while allowing only six shots on goal. It continued their strong play on the penalty kill.

The Knights have given up just two power-play goals during the streak. Their penalty kill ranks first in the NHL at 86.5 percent.

7. How many power-play goals they’ve scored

The Knights’ power play has been a sore spot all season, but it’s starting to show signs of life.

The team has had a power-play goal in six games during the streak. That includes Wednesday’s victory, when left wing Max Pacioretty scored 9:36 into the second period.

The Knights have converted on 24.1 percent of their power plays in their last 10 games. They previously were scoring on 17 percent.

8. Pacioretty’s point streak

Pacioretty added another goal and an assist Wednesday for his seventh three-point game of the season.

He has a point in each of his last eight games and is scoring more than he ever has in his career. His 24 goals (tied for sixth in the NHL) and 50 points (16th) put him on pace for 42 and 89 during a normal season.

His career highs are 39 goals and 67 points.

9. Stone’s assist rank

Knights captain Mark Stone ranks ninth in the NHL in assists with 37 after dishing out two Wednesday.

Stone also had a goal for his third three-point game of the season. He has 56 points in 47 games and is the first Knights player to score at a point-per-game pace over an entire season.

10. The wins

A 10-game winning streak speaks for itself. The Knights are the only NHL team that has accomplished that feat this season.

With the regular season winding down, it probably will stay that way.

