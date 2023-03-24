57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 11:03 am
 
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against St. Louis Blues during the s ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights will be without three regular players Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Left wing Reilly Smith, defenseman Alec Martinez and goaltender Logan Thompson have left the Knights’ road trip. Smith and Thompson suffered lower-body injuries in the team’s 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Martinez is away for personal reasons.

The moves leave the Knights short-handed in an important stretch. The Oilers are six points behind them in the Pacific Division standings with 10 games remaining. The Knights play Edmonton twice in a row Saturday and Tuesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
2
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
3
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
4
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
5
Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M
Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Injured Knights goalie still ‘nowhere near being on the ice’
Injured Knights goalie still ‘nowhere near being on the ice’
Knights forward out indefinitely with lower-body injury
Knights forward out indefinitely with lower-body injury
Knights’ net fills up as 2 injured goalies return to practice
Knights’ net fills up as 2 injured goalies return to practice
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Flames pour on goals in rout
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Flames pour on goals in rout
Golden Knights acquire forward from Penguins
Golden Knights acquire forward from Penguins
Golden Knights to take 3 goalies on 3-game trip to Canada
Golden Knights to take 3 goalies on 3-game trip to Canada