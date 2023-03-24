3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday

The Golden Knights will be without three regulars for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Left wing Reilly Smith, defenseman Alec Martinez and goaltender Logan Thompson have left the Knights’ road trip. Smith and Thompson suffered lower-body injuries in the team’s 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Martinez is away for personal reasons.

The moves leave the Knights short-handed in an important stretch. The Oilers are six points behind them in the Pacific Division standings with 10 games remaining. The Knights play Edmonton twice in a row Saturday and Tuesday.

