Golden Knights

4 Golden Knights nominated for NHL Fan Choice Awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 11:45 am
 

Voting for the NHL Fan Choice Awards opened Monday, and the Golden Knights have four nominees.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s diving glove save against Toronto’s Nic Petan on Nov. 19 is up for Save of the Year honors, while “expressive” Mark Stone is on the ballot for GIF of the Year.

Ryan Reaves is nominated for Funniest Player, which is one of five new categories. Robin Lehner, who was acquired at the trade deadline in February, is one of four candidates for Best Follow on social media.

In addition, voting includes categories for Best Mascot and Best NHL Building.

“With new categories and a new host, we’re excited to give our passionate fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite NHL moments across social media,” said Heidi Browning, NHL executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “The 2020 Fan Choice Awards showcase our players’ personalities and provides a unique look at their lives, on and off the ice. Our fans are enthusiastic about the teams and players they root for and the NHL Fan Choice Awards allows us to continue engaging them in entertaining ways.”

Fans can vote on all 20 categories through June 1, and the winners will be announced online and across social media June 3.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

