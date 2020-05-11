4 Golden Knights nominated for NHL Fan Choice Awards

Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner, Ryan Reaves and Mark Stone of the Golden Knights were nominated for NHL Fan Choice Awards.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak with teammate Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61, left) celebrates a goal with Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Voting for the NHL Fan Choice Awards opened Monday, and the Golden Knights have four nominees.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s diving glove save against Toronto’s Nic Petan on Nov. 19 is up for Save of the Year honors, while “expressive” Mark Stone is on the ballot for GIF of the Year.

Ryan Reaves is nominated for Funniest Player, which is one of five new categories. Robin Lehner, who was acquired at the trade deadline in February, is one of four candidates for Best Follow on social media.

The #NHLFanChoice Awards are back to celebrate the best moments of the season so far! Vote NOW ➡️ https://t.co/M7JpXvqELs pic.twitter.com/CLa0F2Mwao — NHL (@NHL) May 11, 2020

In addition, voting includes categories for Best Mascot and Best NHL Building.

“With new categories and a new host, we’re excited to give our passionate fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite NHL moments across social media,” said Heidi Browning, NHL executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “The 2020 Fan Choice Awards showcase our players’ personalities and provides a unique look at their lives, on and off the ice. Our fans are enthusiastic about the teams and players they root for and the NHL Fan Choice Awards allows us to continue engaging them in entertaining ways.”

Fans can vote on all 20 categories through June 1, and the winners will be announced online and across social media June 3.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.