Alex Pietrangelo named Knights nominee for postseason award

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been named the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as voted on by the Las Vegas chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Masterton Trophy is given to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

One nominee is chosen for all 32 teams, and the voting deduces it to three finalists. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards.

The date and location for the show has yet to be announced.

Pietrangelo, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, played his 1,000th NHL game Feb. 12. His veteran presence was instrumental in the Knights winning their first championship last season.

But retirement was a possibility last season.

His 5-year-old daughter, Evelyn, was diagnosed with encephalitis in November 2022 — a condition that causes swelling of the brain.

Pietrangelo and his wife, Jayne, rotated shifts at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

He returned after missing nine games. The season ended with Pietrangelo and his family, Evelyn included, celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.