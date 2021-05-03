Alex Tuch gets experience at new position before postseason

Alex Tuch was listed as the third-line center Saturday at Arizona, giving the Golden Knights’ winger a game under his belt should an emergency arise at the position.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) smiles as he celebrates a win against the Arizona Coyotes with Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) after an overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Golden Knights defeated the Coyotes 3-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The postseason almost certainly will present the Golden Knights with surprises, and coach Pete DeBoer wants to be ready for as many as possible.

That includes preparing a winger such as Alex Tuch to move to the middle in a pinch.

Tuch officially was listed as the third-line center for Saturday’s overtime victory at Arizona, giving him a game under his belt should an emergency arise at the position.

Mattias Janmark previously auditioned for DeBoer playing center.

“For me, I think it’s just getting a book on guys heading into the playoffs on what they can potentially do without it being the first time we’ve seen it,” DeBoer said. “Alex Tuch playing center isn’t going to obviously be where we start or an optimal situation, but it’s nice to know if we get in a spot in the playoffs where we lose some centermen or we’re down some guys that he can go in there and play that and it’s not going to be the first time in two years that he’s done it.”

Tuch said the last time he played center was when he was 16 or 17 while playing with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

In 17:08 of ice time against the Coyotes on Saturday, Tuch was one of three players who failed to register a shot on goal, and he went 2-for-4 on faceoffs. His speed through the neutral zone was evident at times, though he often drifted to his more familiar right wing on the attack.

Defensively, Tuch was familiar with the responsibilities that come with the position.

“In all honesty, in this system it’s the first man back on the forecheck plays low,” Tuch said. “Obviously everyone has played that position at some point on this team. It wasn’t the biggest difference except going in for the first faceoff probably.”

Krebs joins club

Forward Peyton Krebs joined the Knights on the road trip, the team announced, and could make his debut against Minnesota. The teams play Monday and Wednesday.

The 2019 first-round pick was added to the taxi squad Saturday after his junior team completed its season April 27. Krebs led the Western Hockey League’s East Division bubble with 43 points in 24 games and was named the WHL’s player of the month for April.

“Anybody that’s with us has both the potential of playing and also our confidence in that they can come in and play,” DeBoer said when asked about Krebs.

Leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty was a game-time decision after not playing the entire third period Saturday at Arizona. Forward Nicolas Roy also was a game-time decision.

Latino night

The Knights will host Latino Heritage Night on Friday when they take on St. Louis at T-Mobile Arena.

Players will wear custom jerseys during warmups that will be signed and auctioned off online. Warmup pucks and locker nameplates also will be available for purchase. Fans can visit LatinoHeritage.givesmart.com or text “LatinoHeritage” to 76278 to participate.

All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and a portion will go toward a local scholarship through the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

