AT&T SportsNet to reair more 2017-18 Golden Knights games

The Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings get into a scuffle during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Games from the Golden Knights’ inaugural season will continue to air on AT&T SportsNet through July 1.

The network revealed its schedule Wednesday, and it will reair a game from the Knights’ 2017-18 regular season and 2018 playoff run at 7 p.m. each day for the next three weeks.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Thursday — Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 11, 2018)

Friday — Knights 2, Kings 1 (OT) (April 13, 2018)

Saturday — Knights 3, Kings 2 (April 15, 2018)

Sunday — Knights 1, Kings 0 (April 17, 2018)

Monday — Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (April 26, 2018)

Tuesday — Knights 4, Sharks 3 (OT) (April 30, 2018)

June 17 — Knights 5, Sharks 3 (May 4, 2018)

June 18 — Knights 3, Sharks 0 (May 6, 2018)

June 19 — Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 14, 2018)

June 20 — Knights 4, Jets 2 (May 16, 2018)

June 21 — Knights 3, Jets 2 (May 18, 2018)

June 22 — Knights 2, Jets 1 (May 20, 2018)

June 23 — Knights 6, Washington Capitals 4 (May 28, 2018)

June 24 — Knights 2, Dallas Stars 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)

June 25 — Knights 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT) (Oct. 7, 2017)

June 26 — Knights 5, Coyotes 2 (Oct. 10, 2017)

June 27 — Knights 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Oct. 15, 2017)

June 28 — Knights 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT) (Oct. 17, 2017)

June 29 — Knights 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) (Oct. 21, 2017)

June 30 — Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Oct. 24, 2017)

July 1 — Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Oct. 24, 2017)

