AT&T SportsNet to reair more 2017-18 Golden Knights games
Games from the Golden Knights’ inaugural season will continue to air on AT&T SportsNet through July 1.
The network revealed its schedule Wednesday, and it will reair a game from the Knights’ 2017-18 regular season and 2018 playoff run at 7 p.m. each day for the next three weeks.
The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):
Thursday — Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 11, 2018)
Friday — Knights 2, Kings 1 (OT) (April 13, 2018)
Saturday — Knights 3, Kings 2 (April 15, 2018)
Sunday — Knights 1, Kings 0 (April 17, 2018)
Monday — Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (April 26, 2018)
Tuesday — Knights 4, Sharks 3 (OT) (April 30, 2018)
June 17 — Knights 5, Sharks 3 (May 4, 2018)
June 18 — Knights 3, Sharks 0 (May 6, 2018)
June 19 — Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 14, 2018)
June 20 — Knights 4, Jets 2 (May 16, 2018)
June 21 — Knights 3, Jets 2 (May 18, 2018)
June 22 — Knights 2, Jets 1 (May 20, 2018)
June 23 — Knights 6, Washington Capitals 4 (May 28, 2018)
June 24 — Knights 2, Dallas Stars 1 (Oct. 6, 2017)
June 25 — Knights 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT) (Oct. 7, 2017)
June 26 — Knights 5, Coyotes 2 (Oct. 10, 2017)
June 27 — Knights 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Oct. 15, 2017)
June 28 — Knights 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT) (Oct. 17, 2017)
June 29 — Knights 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) (Oct. 21, 2017)
June 30 — Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Oct. 24, 2017)
July 1 — Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Oct. 24, 2017)
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.