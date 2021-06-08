Avalanche will be without Nazem Kadri for next 2 games

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates around Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DENVER — Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension was upheld by an independent arbitrator Wednesday.

Kadri will not play in the next two games of the West Division final against the Golden Knights and is not eligible to return unless there is a Game 7 on Saturday.

Kadri was suspended May 21 for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the first-round of the playoffs.

He previously appealed to commissioner Gary Bettman, who upheld the NHL Department of Player Safety’s ruling and said it was “supported by clear and convincing evidence.”

Kadri then appealed to independent arbitrator Shyam Das, but had his case denied in a binding ruling.

Kadri centered the Avalanche’s No. 2 line during the regular season and had 11 goals and 21 assists in 56 games. He had one assist in two games before the suspension.

Without Kadri in the lineup, the Knights’ second line has controlled its matchup in the series. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith produced seven of the team’s 11 goals through the first four games.

“He’s been a big part of our team all year,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday. “We can rely on him to play against lines like the Karlsson line. … No question that we miss a guy like (Kadri) in a series like this playing against a deep team with a deep group of forwards.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

