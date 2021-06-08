87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Avalanche will be without Nazem Kadri for next 2 games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 11:06 am
 
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates around Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler S ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates around Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DENVER — Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s eight-game suspension was upheld by an independent arbitrator Wednesday.

Kadri will not play in the next two games of the West Division final against the Golden Knights and is not eligible to return unless there is a Game 7 on Saturday.

Kadri was suspended May 21 for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the first-round of the playoffs.

He previously appealed to commissioner Gary Bettman, who upheld the NHL Department of Player Safety’s ruling and said it was “supported by clear and convincing evidence.”

Kadri then appealed to independent arbitrator Shyam Das, but had his case denied in a binding ruling.

Kadri centered the Avalanche’s No. 2 line during the regular season and had 11 goals and 21 assists in 56 games. He had one assist in two games before the suspension.

Without Kadri in the lineup, the Knights’ second line has controlled its matchup in the series. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith produced seven of the team’s 11 goals through the first four games.

“He’s been a big part of our team all year,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday. “We can rely on him to play against lines like the Karlsson line. … No question that we miss a guy like (Kadri) in a series like this playing against a deep team with a deep group of forwards.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
5
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a hat trick i ...
Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche Game 4 recap
By / RJ

The Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty were the Review-Journal’s three stars of the game in a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.