Cody Eakin enjoys time with hometown Winnipeg Jets

Jets center Cody Eakin, who was traded to Winnipeg last month, said he holds special memories of his two-plus seasons with the Golden Knights.

Winnipeg Jets forward Cody Eakin (20) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — There was one advantage for Cody Eakin being traded by the Golden Knights to Winnipeg last month.

“The organization’s been wonderful, and it’s been easy to drive around since I know where I’m going,” Eakin said Friday after the Jets’ morning skate at Bell MTS Place, several hours before the team hosted the Knights. “It’s been awesome so far.”

Eakin, a native of Winnipeg, was dealt to his hometown Jets on Feb. 21 for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The 28-year-old center said he holds special memories of his two-plus seasons with the Knights, which includes a trip to the Stanley Cup Final during the team’s inaugural season.

“The first year was pretty special,” Eakin said. “Second year, some ups and downs, unfortunate finish. But just coming together as a group out of nowhere, we’ll always have that special bond. A special year. Just a fantastic organization all around, inside and out. I was thankful for my time there.”

Eakin said he and a few former teammates went out to dinner Thursday after the Knights arrived in Winnipeg and shared some laughs.

Entering Friday’s game, Eakin had one assist in five appearances with the Jets. He was slated to center the second line with wings Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers against the Knights.

“It’s been frustrating with injuries starting the season off, and then trying to catch up the second half makes it tough,” Eakin said. “It’s all part of the game. I’m just trying to work through it and try to get better every day.”

Longtime rivals

When Pete DeBoer was hired by the Knights in January, one of his first phone calls was to Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice asking for advice on taking over a team midway through a season.

Maurice, who gave DeBoer his first assistant coaching job in juniors more than 25 years ago, warned his longtime friend against trying to change too much right away.

“Pete’s the right guy for that team right now. His teams always play fast,” Maurice said. “The number of goals they’ve scored just off the rush or within five or 10 seconds of entering the offensive zone, and it’s all speed. Quick decisions, puck to the net. If not, they don’t mind making plays. And that would be what you saw for four years in San Jose.”

No word on Glass

Knights rookie forward Cody Glass remains sidelined with a right knee injury, and a spokesperson said there will not be an update on his status until the team returns from its road trip next week.

Glass was hurt Feb. 20 while on a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League. He missed 14 NHL games after injuring the same knee Jan. 4 against St. Louis.

