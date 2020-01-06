Cody Glass week to week with lower-body injury

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass is week to week with a lower-body injury after getting hurt Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Golden Knights rookie forward Cody Glass is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Monday.

Glass was injured in the third period of the Knights’ 5-4 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. He got tangled up with Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester and crashed into the Blues’ net. Glass needed to be assisted off the ice and to the locker room.

Glass, 20, has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 37 games.

