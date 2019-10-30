Deryk Engelland returns to Golden Knights practice

Defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to Golden Knights practice Wednesday and was a full participant at City National Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about his contract at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to Golden Knights practice Wednesday and was a full participant at City National Arena.

Engelland missed the third period of Sunday’s 5-2 win over Anaheim with a lower-body injury, according to coach Gerard Gallant. He did not practice Monday.

The Knights host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

