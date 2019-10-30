46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Deryk Engelland returns to Golden Knights practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 11:13 am
 

Defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to Golden Knights practice Wednesday and was a full participant at City National Arena.

Engelland missed the third period of Sunday’s 5-2 win over Anaheim with a lower-body injury, according to coach Gerard Gallant. He did not practice Monday.

The Knights host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST