Ex-Golden Knights wing Brendan Leipsic apologizes for lewd chat

Lewd comments attributed to Brendan Leipsic in a private group chat were leaked on social media before the Instagram account belonging to the Capitals’ winger was removed.

Washington Capitals' Brendan Leipsic plays against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A former Golden Knights forward was trending online Wednesday for all the wrong reasons.

A series of lewd comments attributed to Brendan Leipsic in a private group chat was leaked on social media before the Instagram account belonging to the Washington Capitals winger was removed.

Leipsic released a statement on his verified Twitter account and accepted responsibility for the comments.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” Leipsic wrote. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Screen shots of the deleted conversation, which included Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, circulated on Twitter and showed Leipsic made several profane sexual remarks.

He insulted the wife of Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson and also took a swipe at Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid’s girlfriend.

Leipsic made a disparaging reply to a comment by Canucks forward Jake Virtanen and even threw shade at two unidentified Capitals teammates.

During one portion of the alleged conversations, Leipsic replied, “They aren’t wrong. Love coke,” and when asked “How high are you” by another member of the chat, Leipsic responded “Significantly.”

Statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/aZm1M2wZBk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2020

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” the league said in a statement. “There is no place in our league for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

Leipsic was selected by the Knights in the expansion draft and produced 13 points in 44 games during the inaugural season before he was traded to Vancouver for minor league defenseman Philip Holm on Feb. 26, 2018.

Leipsic had three goals and 11 points in 61 games with the Capitals before the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media,” the Capitals said through a team spokesperson. “We will handle this matter internally.”

