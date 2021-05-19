92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Fans can print out Golden Knights playoff posters at home

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 6:32 pm
 
The Golden Knights are offering printable PDF downloads of their gameday posters on their websi ...
The Golden Knights are offering printable PDF downloads of their gameday posters on their website so fans can continue adding to their poster collections. (Vegas Golden Knights)

Do you miss getting the gameday posters from T-Mobile Arena? Then you’re in luck.

The Golden Knights are offering printable PDF downloads of their gameday posters on their website so fans can continue adding to their poster collections.

You can find the gameday posters from the entire season and the new card-themed playoff posters as well.

The posters can be found here.

MOST READ
1
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
2
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
3
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
4
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
5
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST