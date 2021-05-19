Fans can print out Golden Knights playoff posters at home

The Golden Knights are offering printable PDF downloads of their gameday posters on their website so fans can continue adding to their poster collections.

Do you miss getting the gameday posters from T-Mobile Arena? Then you’re in luck.

You can find the gameday posters from the entire season and the new card-themed playoff posters as well.

The posters can be found here.