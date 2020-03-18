Fill your hockey void with 16 days of Golden Knights games

The Golden Knights are helping you fill the void left by the NHL season being placed on pause with 16 days of hockey.

Beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas will air 16 classic Knights games from the team’s first two seasons. AT&T SportsNet is available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

Fans are invited to engage with the Knights during the broadcasts using the hashtag #VGKReplay on social media.

Each game broadcast will be 90 minutes and will capture the highlights of each contest.

The first game featured will be the Knights’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators from Oct. 28, 2018, when Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault scored a penalty-shot goal in overtime. Additional games will include some of the biggest moments from the regular-season and some playoff games.

Here is the schedule of games:

(All times 7 p.m. PT; original air date in parentheses):

Wednesday, March 18 – Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 28, 2018)

The Golden Knights battled back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, in overtime at T-Mobile Arena.

Marchessault scored the game-winning goal after being awarded a penalty shot when future teammate Mark Stone hooked Marchessault on a breakaway in OT.

Alex Tuch finished the game with two goals, and Ryan Reaves chipped in with a power-play goal.

Thursday, March 19 – Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Nov. 24, 2018)

It took only 14 seconds for William Karlsson and the Golden Knights to jump on the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena en route to a 6-0 victory.

Max Pacioretty scored twice, and Colin Miller, William Carrier and Tuch each scored once.

With the win, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his league-leading fifth shutout of the season.

Friday, March 20 – Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals (Dec. 4, 2018)

In a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights topped the Washington Capitals, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena.

With just over a minute to go in regulation, Nate Schmidt scored the winning goal, his first of the season, against his former team.

Vegas also got goals from Reaves, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Cody Eakin.

Saturday, March 21 – Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 19, 2019)

Marchessault recorded the third hat trick in franchise history as the Golden Knights cruised past the Penguins, 7-3, at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury made 34 saves on 37 shots to get the win over his former team.

In his first game back in more than a month, Miller posted two assists to help drive the Golden Knights’ offense from the back end.

Sunday, March 22 – Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 5, 2019)

Tuch scored the winning goal in a shootout to beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2.

Despite trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Golden Knights scored the next three goals to stun the crowd inside Amalie Arena.

The shootout win snapped a four-game losing streak for Vegas.

Monday, March 23 – Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Feb. 26, 2019)

In Stone’s Vegas debut, the Golden Knights scored three third-period goals to beat the Stars, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone’s new linemate, Pacioretty, scored twice to increase his goal total to 20 on the season with Vegas.

Schmidt and Brayden McNabb capped off the win with empty-net goals.

Tuesday, March 24 – Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (March 21, 2019)

Malcolm Subban recorded his first career shutout after making 20 saves in a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Reilly Smith and Karlsson each scored twice.

In the second period, Karlsson collected a goal just 24 seconds after Smith, securing the victory.

Wednesday, March 25 – Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (April 14, 2019)

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 6-3, to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Stone collected his first hat trick as a Golden Knight and finished with two assists.

Paul Stastny had two goals and three assists, and Pacioretty recorded a goal and an assist.

Thursday, March 26 – Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Oct. 6, 2017)

In the franchise’s first regular-season game, the Golden Knights came out on top, 2-1, against the Dallas Stars.

James Neal had the first two goals ever scored by a Golden Knight.

This game was played in Dallas just five days after the Oct. 1 tragedy that claimed the lives of 58 people in Las Vegas.

Friday, March 27 – Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Dec. 19, 2017)

Shea Theodore broke a 3-3 tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring the winning goal with just 2.3 seconds left in the third period.

The 4-3 victory broke Tampa Bay’s league-leading seven-game win streak.

Erik Haula, Neal and Marchessault each scored in the victory.

Saturday, March 28 – Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (Jan. 30, 2018)

The 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames was the 33rd victory for the Golden Knights and tied the team for most NHL victories by a first-year team.

Vegas scored three times in 53 seconds during the final frame with goals from Haula, Marchessault and David Perron.

Fleury made 31 saves in the team’s first win at Calgary.

Sunday, March 29 – Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (March 12, 2018)

Fleury recorded his 400th career win as Vegas defeated Philadelphia, 3-2.

Carpenter scored with 2:40 to go to give Vegas a lead it would not relinquish.

Haula and Karlsson also scored power-play goals for Vegas in the win.

Monday, March 30 – Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames (March 18, 2018)

Karlsson registered a natural hat trick in Vegas’ 4-0 win against the Flames.

Fleury stopped all 42 shots that came his way for his fourth shutout of the team’s inaugural season.

Schmidt also had a multi-point game, collecting two assists.

Tuesday, March 31 – Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (March 26, 2018)

The Golden Knights clinched their first playoff berth in franchise history with a 4-1 win against the Avalanche.

Karlsson reached the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career during a three-point showing (1 goal, 2 assists).

Marchessault also recorded three points (1 goal, 2 assists) for Vegas. Shea Theodore (1 goal, 1 assist) and Alex Tuch (1 goal) also scored.

Wednesday, April 1 – Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (March 31, 2018)

Karlsson scored his iconic through-the-legs goal to help the Golden Knights clinch the Pacific Division in a 3-2 win vs. San Jose.

The win was the 50th of the season for Vegas and guaranteed the team home ice through the first two rounds of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Theodore and Oscar Lindberg chipped in one goal each before Karlsson’s game winner in the third period.

Thursday, April 2 – Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (April 17, 2018)

McNabb scored the game’s only goal as Vegas completed the first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 at Staples Center.

Fleury had his second shutout of the series as the Golden Knights became the first NHL team to sweep a series in its inaugural season.

Reilly Smith and William Karlsson assisted on McNabb’s winner against his former team.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.