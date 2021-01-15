Find out if you’re a Golden Knights trivia expert with this quiz

In honor of the late Alex Trebek, we’ve compiled some of our favorite trivia questions about the Golden Knights. You don’t have to phrase your answer in the form of a question.

Alex Trebek was an avid hockey fan and announced the Ottawa Senators’ pick at the 2020 NHL draft.

The late “Jeopardy!” host closely followed the Toronto Maple Leafs, though that won’t be held against him here.

In honor of Trebek, who died in November, we’ve compiled some of our favorite trivia questions about the Golden Knights to test your knowledge.

There’s some for the kids and some for the hardcore fans. Don’t worry, though. You don’t have to phrase your answer in the form of a question.

Let’s get started:

1. The Knights’ franchise record for goals in a game is eight, set on Nov. 27, 2018. Which team did they beat?

A. Detroit

B. San Jose

C. Anaheim

D. Chicago

2. Who is the youngest player to score a goal in franchise history?

A. Alex Tuch

B. Cody Glass

C. Nic Hague

D. Zach Whitecloud

3. Who is the Knights’ all-time leader in game-winning goals?

A. Reilly Smith

B. William Karlsson

C. Jonathan Marchessault

D. Max Pacioretty

4. How many games is the Knights’ longest losing streak?

A. 3

B. 4

C. 5

D. 6

5. Marc-Andre Fleury is fifth on the NHL’s all-time victories list with 466. Which goaltender will he surpass with 19 more wins?

A. Ed Belfour

B. Henrik Lundqvist

C. Curtis Joseph

D. Roberto Luongo

6. William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty rank first and second on the single-season goal list. Who is third?

A. Reilly Smith

B. Erik Haula

C. James Neal

D. Jonathan Marchessault

7. Gage Quinney became the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game when he debuted Feb. 22 against which team?

A. Buffalo

B. Anaheim

C. Los Angeles

D. Florida

8. Who holds the record for most hat tricks in franchise history?

A. William Karlsson

B. Mark Stone

C. Max Pacioretty

D. Jonathan Marchessault

9. Goaltender Robin Lehner was acquired in a trade from which team? (Hint: This is a trick question.)

A. Buffalo

B. New York Islanders

C. Toronto

D. Chicago

10. What is William Carrier’s favorite hobby?

A. Golf

B. Fishing

C. Call of Duty

D. Bowling

11. Who holds the franchise record for most assists in a season?

A. David Perron

B. Mark Stone

C. Jonathan Marchessault

D. Reilly Smith

12. William Karlsson is tied with which player for the franchise record in plus-minus?

A. Nate Schmidt

B. Brayden McNabb

C. Reilly Smith

D. Jon Merrill

13. Who is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played?

A. William Karlsson

B. Reilly Smith

C. Shea Theodore

D. Brayden McNabb

14. Alex Pietrangelo will wear No. 7 after signing as a free agent, becoming the third player with the number. Who was the first?

A. Teemu Pulkkinen

B. Jason Garrison

C. Luca Sbisa

D. Valentin Zykov

15. Forward Patrick Brown’s grandfather owned which NFL team before his death in 2005?

A. New York Giants

B. Philadelphia Eagles

C. Detroit Lions

D. Minnesota Vikings

Quiz answers

1. D

2. B

3. C

4. B

5. A

6. B

7. D

8. A

9. C

10. B

11. A

12. C

13. D

14. B

15. A