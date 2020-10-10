Forward Tomas Nosek re-signs with Golden Knights

The Golden Knights re-signed forward Tomas Nosek on Friday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. The deal is for one year and $1.25 million, according to reports.

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nosek, who can play center or left wing, was an unrestricted free agent. He received a slight pay raise from his $1 million deal last season.

Nosek, 28, had 15 points in 67 games and spent most of his time at fourth-line center. He was often part of the “meat grinders” with left wing William Carrier and right wing Ryan Reaves and often started games after coach Pete DeBoer took over the team. He also helped out on the penalty kill.

Nosek had three points in eight games in the postseason.

