Golden Knights

Forward Tomas Nosek re-signs with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 5:56 pm
 

The Golden Knights re-signed forward Tomas Nosek on Friday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. The deal is for one year and $1.25 million, according to reports.

Nosek, who can play center or left wing, was an unrestricted free agent. He received a slight pay raise from his $1 million deal last season.

Nosek, 28, had 15 points in 67 games and spent most of his time at fourth-line center. He was often part of the “meat grinders” with left wing William Carrier and right wing Ryan Reaves and often started games after coach Pete DeBoer took over the team. He also helped out on the penalty kill.

Nosek had three points in eight games in the postseason.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

