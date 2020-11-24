Four Golden Knights test positive for COVID-19

The Golden Knights have had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Golden Knights practice pucks lay on the ice before the start of morning skate ahead of game one of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals later tonight on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Limited edition gameday pucks available to customers before the Golden Knights play the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Four Golden Knights players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

The news was first reported by TSN. The players who tested positive were not identified.

“Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well,” the team said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials. We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players and staff.”

The Knights are still awaiting word as to when the 2020-21 NHL season will begin. The league has a tentative start date of Jan. 1.

