GAME DAY: Golden Knights continue preseason vs. Kings

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start in net Friday when the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on KTNV-13 and NHL Network.

The Knights are expected to ice a lineup that is close to the one they’ll used in the season opener Wednesday against rival San Jose.

Winger Keegan Kolesar took line rushes on the fourth line and will play in place of Ryan Reaves, who is coming off an undisclosed injury that kept him off the ice for the first 11 days of training camp.

“I don’t expect either side to be going 110 percent,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’ll play a good, solid game and everybody will work and try to get ready for the home opener. But the veteran players, they want to play well, but they’re not going to be going 110 percent.

“They’ll play their game, they’ll work hard, they’ll do some good things, but I don’t think many guys will be diving to block shots tonight.”

The Knights are coming off a 4-1 loss to Colorado, which snapped their six-game preseason winning streak dating back to last season.

The Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory on Jonathan Marchessault’s overtime goal in the team’s first preseason meeting Sept. 19.

Los Angeles was shut out 2-0 by Anaheim on Wednesday and is expected to bring a strong roster for its final preseason game.

“We start working on the systems a little more,” center Cody Eakin said. “Make sure everything’s crisp and just building and getting ready for the start of the season.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Valentin Zykov-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Nick Holden, Shea Theodore, Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Marc-Andre Fleury

Malcolm Subban

