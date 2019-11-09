GAME DAY: Golden Knights face league-leading Capitals

The Golden Knights look to extend their points streak to six straight games when they face the league-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The Golden Knights look to extend their points streak to six straight games when they face the league-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Opening faceoff is 4 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“We’re playing against probably the best team in the league right now,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s only the (17)-game mark, but they’ve found their game and they’re playing great. We’ve got to get up to that level. … It’s going to be a good test.”

The Knights (9-5-3, 21 points) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss at Toronto on Thursday and have three of a possible four points on their current four-game road trip.

This is the first game of a back-to-back, with the trip concluding Sunday at Detroit.

The Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday and no official lineup information will be available until two hours before opening faceoff.

Based on Friday’s practice, the Knights are expected to use a similar lineup to Thursday, when Nicolas Roy centered the fourth line and Brandon Pirri drew in as the third-line left wing.

The Knights are 3-1 all time against Washington during the regular season, but lost the Stanley Cup Final in five games against the Capitals in 2018.

The Capitals (12-2-3, 27 points) sit atop the NHL standings and are riding a five-game win streak after defeating Florida 5-4 in overtime Thursday. They have points in 10 consecutive games (9-0-1).

Washington ranks No. 1 in the league with 68 goals scored and is tied with Nashville for first in goals per game (4.0).

John Carlson tops all NHL defensemen with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists), and the early Norris Trophy favorite is fifth overall in scoring.

Alex Ovechkin is second on the Capitals with 22 points, including a team-best 13 goals.

Braden Holtby (7-1-3, 3.36 goals-against average, .895 save percentage) is expected to start in net for Washington.

Carl Hagelin did not participate in Washington’s morning skate and is day to day with an upper-body injury, according to the team.

Chandler Stephenson will move up to the third line and Nic Dowd slots in as the fourth-line center after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Nic Hague-Shea Theodore

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

