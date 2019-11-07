GAME DAY: Malcolm Subban gets start against hometown Maple Leafs

Malcolm Subban will make his first start in his hometown when the Golden Knights meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

TORONTO — Malcolm Subban will make his first start in his hometown when the Golden Knights meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Opening faceoff is 4 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“Malcolm’s turn,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Malcolm’s from Toronto, he’s played real good lately, so it’s a good opportunity for him. … We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. If you’re going to anywhere in the NHL, you need two good goaltenders and we believe we do.”

Subban made 35 stops in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Saturday in his first game since being injured at Arizona on Oct. 10. He is 0-1-1 with a 4.34 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

Gallant said a flu bug is going around the Knights locker room and will have game-time decisions on his lineup. Defenseman Nick Holden did not participate in the morning skate and Deryk Engelland could return in his place after being a healthy scratch in Columbus on Tuesday.

The Knights recalled defenseman Nic Hague and forward Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League prior to Thursday’s morning skate.

Left wing Brandon Pirri, another Toronto native, also is expected to draw into the Knights’ lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault will make his 300th career NHL appearance.

The Knights are the only team with an undefeated record (9-0-0) when holding opponents to fewer than three goals in regulation or overtime. They are seeking the first win at Scotiabank Arena in franchise history.

“We’ve got to worry about the way we’re playing,” Gallant said. “Obviously, the Leafs have special talent over there and skill. If you give them time and space to make plays, they’re going to make their plays. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing our game: fast, hard, forechecking game and try to keep them in their zone as much as possible.”

The Maple Leafs (8-5-3, 19 points) have won two straight, including a 3-1 over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen (8-2-2, 2.84 GAA, .908 SP) is expected to start, and Toronto coach Mike Babcock said the only lineup change is forward Dmytro Timashov replacing Nic Petan, who was placed on waivers Thursday.

Forward Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 18 points (12 goals, six assists), and forward Mitchell Marner has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists).

Forward John Tavares returned Tuesday after missing the previous seven games with a broken finger.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Nic Hague-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

