Gerard Gallant reportedly interviews with New Jersey Devils

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant interviewed with the New Jersey Devils last week, according to a report Tuesday from TSN.

Gallant interviewed with the New Jersey Devils last week, according to a report Tuesday from TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Devils fired coach John Hynes on Dec. 3 hours before taking on the Knights, and Alain Nasreddine guided New Jersey to a 19-16-8 record as interim coach before the NHL paused its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallant was 118-75-20 in two-plus seasons before being fired Jan. 15 by the Knights.

He led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, taking home the Jack Adams Award for NHL coach of the year. Gallant has a 270-216-51-4 career record in nine seasons with the Knights, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gallant, who had one year remaining on his contract, is expected to be considered for several coaching openings.

NHL Seattle, scheduled to start play in 2021, is searching for a coach. Calgary, Dallas, Minnesota and San Jose have interim coaches.

