Golden Knights’ 10-game win streak ends with loss to Coyotes

Goalie Robin Lehner was handed a rare loss, and the Golden Knights saw their 10-game winning streak snapped Friday with a 3-0 setback to the Arizona Coyotes.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Goalie Robin Lehner was handed a rare loss, and the Golden Knights saw their 10-game winning streak snapped Friday with a 3-0 setback to the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

The Knights fell for the first time since April 7 at St. Louis, which was the longest streak in the NHL this season. Combined with Colorado’s victory, the Knights (35-12-2, 72 points) saw their lead in the West Division shrink to four points with seven games remaining. The Avalanche have played one fewer game.

It was the third time the Knights were shut out this season, and they fell to 5-2 in the season series against Arizona. That includes a pair of 1-0 victories over the Coyotes.

Lehner sustained his second loss in regulation during his Knights career, both of which came against Arizona. He also was in net for the 5-2 road setback on Jan. 22.

Coyotes goalie Adin Hill made his first start since April 11 and notched his second shutout of the season.

John Hayden cashed in a long rebound midway through the first period for Arizona, and Michael Bunting put back a rebound for a 2-0 lead early in the third. Christian Fischer added an empty-net goal.

The Coyotes snapped a two-game losing streak and moved three points behind St. Louis for the fourth playoff spot.

The Knights were forced to play 11 forwards with winger Jonathan Marchessault scratched for an undisclosed reason.

