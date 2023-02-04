Golden Knights All-Stars come up short in skills competition

The Golden Knights’ two All-Star players — Chandler Stephenson and Logan Thompson — didn’t win their skills competition events Friday in Sunrise, Florida.

Las Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops a shot on goal by Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase,Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Las Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops a shot on goal by Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones (4) during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) participates in the speed skating competition during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Center Chandler Stephenson finished third in fastest skater, and goaltender Logan Thompson and Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner were second in the new “Tendy Tandem” competition.

Stephenson’s 14.197-second lap around the rink beat the times of Detroit’s Dylan Larkin (14.558) and Colorado’s Cale Makar (22.304), who fell. But Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov (13.757) and Los Angeles’ Kevin Fiala (13.997) did better to advance to the final round.

Thompson and Skinner fell 13-11 to Central Division goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros. The event featured Skinner and Saros shooting at the opposite net from behind the goal line to determine what kind of odd-man rushes Thompson and Hellebuyck would try to stop. More difficult saves earned more points. Hellebuyck was 5-for-5, and Thompson was 4-for-5. The Knights rookie gave up a goal to Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, who was on a two-on-zero with teammate Makar.

That was enough to lose the event, but gave Thompson and Skinner more points than the Atlantic and Metropolitan Division goaltenders.

Stephenson, Thompson and coach Bruce Cassidy will still have a chance at a winning weekend when they and the rest of the Pacific Division take part in the All-Star Game at noon Saturday.

