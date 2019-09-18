Golden Knights announce changes to schedule

The Golden Knights announced a couple of changes to their schedule Wednesday morning.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) celebrates his goal with Jonathan Marchessault, center, and William Karlsson (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights announced a couple of changes to their schedule Wednesday morning.

The Knights have changed the start times for two games in November:

— Saturday, Nov. 16 at Los Angeles has moved from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

— Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Calgary has moved from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The start time of Sunday’s home game was changed to better accommodate Knights fans as well as participants and spectators attending the 2019 Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.