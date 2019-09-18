88°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce changes to schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2019 - 11:26 am
 

The Golden Knights announced a couple of changes to their schedule Wednesday morning.

The Knights have changed the start times for two games in November:

— Saturday, Nov. 16 at Los Angeles has moved from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

— Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Calgary has moved from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The start time of Sunday’s home game was changed to better accommodate Knights fans as well as participants and spectators attending the 2019 Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

