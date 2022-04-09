91°F
Golden Knights broadcaster hospitalized after bike accident

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 2:21 pm
 
This Aug. 16, 2020, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard in La ...
This Aug. 16, 2020, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights broadcaster Daren Millard was hospitalized with significant injuries following a bicycle accident Friday, the team announced.

Millard, who hosts the team’s pregame and postgame studio shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, missed Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a team spokesperson.

“I am beside myself missing such a pivotal game,” Millard said in a statement released through the team. “I will be back at the desk as soon as possible to help bring you this incredible playoff chase. When I get back on the bike will be another story. Go Knights Go.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

