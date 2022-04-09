Golden Knights broadcaster hospitalized after bike accident
Golden Knights broadcaster Daren Millard was hospitalized with significant injuries following a bicycle accident Friday, the team announced.
Millard, who hosts the team’s pregame and postgame studio shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, missed Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.
He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a team spokesperson.
“I am beside myself missing such a pivotal game,” Millard said in a statement released through the team. “I will be back at the desk as soon as possible to help bring you this incredible playoff chase. When I get back on the bike will be another story. Go Knights Go.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
