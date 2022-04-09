Golden Knights broadcaster hospitalized after bike accident

Golden Knights broadcaster Daren Millard was hospitalized with significant injuries following a bicycle accident Friday, the team announced.

This Aug. 16, 2020, file photo shows Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights broadcaster Daren Millard was hospitalized with significant injuries following a bicycle accident Friday, the team announced.

Millard, who hosts the team’s pregame and postgame studio shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, missed Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a team spokesperson.

“I am beside myself missing such a pivotal game,” Millard said in a statement released through the team. “I will be back at the desk as soon as possible to help bring you this incredible playoff chase. When I get back on the bike will be another story. Go Knights Go.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.