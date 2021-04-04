Golden Knights can’t hold third-period lead, fall to Wild

The Golden Knights squandered a third-period lead and lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,950 at T-Mobile Arena.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) look on at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), right, congratulates Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) after Nosek scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tries to shoot against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game as Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) looks on, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save asMinnesota Wild center Nick Bonino (13) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, right, attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) tangles with Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) tries to shoot agains Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights squandered a third-period lead and lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,950 at T-Mobile Arena.

Kirill Kaprizov tied the score on a power play at 6:13 of the third period when he banged in a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek for his 14th goal. Eriksson Ek notched the go-ahead goal 55 seconds later when he put home his own rebound after Marc-Andre Fleury made the initial save.

The Knights, who were 15-0 when leading after two periods, remained in second place in the West Division behind Colorado and two points ahead of third-place Minnesota with 20 games remaining.

Fleury lost for the fourth time in his past five starts.

Tomas Nosek scored in the first period for the Knights, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time under coach Pete DeBoer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.