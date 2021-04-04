Golden Knights can’t hold third-period lead, fall to Wild
The Golden Knights squandered a third-period lead and lost 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,950 at T-Mobile Arena.
Kirill Kaprizov tied the score on a power play at 6:13 of the third period when he banged in a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek for his 14th goal. Eriksson Ek notched the go-ahead goal 55 seconds later when he put home his own rebound after Marc-Andre Fleury made the initial save.
The Knights, who were 15-0 when leading after two periods, remained in second place in the West Division behind Colorado and two points ahead of third-place Minnesota with 20 games remaining.
Fleury lost for the fourth time in his past five starts.
Tomas Nosek scored in the first period for the Knights, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time under coach Pete DeBoer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.