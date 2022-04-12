Golden Knights captain expected to play against Canucks

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who hasn’t played since Feb. 8, was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is a game-time decision.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will have their captain back for the stretch drive.

Right wing Mark Stone was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to be in the lineup against Vancouver at Rogers Arena. He is officially a game-time decision, according to coach Pete DeBoer said.

MAke suRe you taKe Some Time tO scaN this twEet In caSe we Bury A seCret message or something liKe that 😏 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2022

The Knights enter Tuesday’s game against the Canucks two points behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Dallas leads the Knights by two points for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Stone hasn’t played since Feb. 8 because of a back injury and has missed 45 of the Knights’ 73 games. He practiced with the team Monday after participating in the morning skate Saturday. Before that, Stone was skating on his own.

“Obviously Mark Stone is our captain, and he’s been the leader since I got here,” DeBoer said. “You can’t understate his importance to our group.”

To make room for Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit, the Knights placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit and forwards William Carrier and Nolan Patrick on long-term injured reserve.

Stone, who has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games, has yet to appear in a game with center Jack Eichel.

“He’s a great leader, and for us to get him back in the room has definitely given us a little bit of an uplift,” Eichel said. “He brings a lot on the ice, and I’m sure as opponents try to scout us before games, his name is always there. They have to worry about him.

“He’s a big part of our team. We’re happy to have him back.”

