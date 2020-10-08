Golden Knights draft pick capsules

Brendan Brisson
Drafted: First round (No. 29 overall)
Position: Forward
Team: Chicago (USHL)
Age: 18
Hometown: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Height/weight: 5-11/179
2019-20 stats: 24 goals, 35 assists, 50 penalty minutes in 45 games
Scouting report: The son of renowned hockey agent Pat Brisson. He was second in the United States Hockey League in scoring and earned rookie of the year honors. A skilled playmaker with an underrated shot, Brisson is a freshman at Michigan.
Lukas Cormier
Drafted: Third round (No. 68 overall)
Position: Defenseman
Team: Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Age: 18
Hometown: Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, New Brunswick
Height/weight: 5-10/180
2019-20 stats: 6 goals, 30 assists, 28 penalty minutes in 44 games
Scouting report: A mobile, puck mover with excellent vision who was ranked No. 32 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He was named to the QMJHL all-rookie team in 2018-19 and helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Jackson Hallum
Drafted: Third round (No. 91 overall)
Position: Forward
Team: St. Thomas Academy (U.S. High School)
Age: 18
Hometown: Eagan, Minn.
Height/weight: 6-0/170
2019-20 stats: 18 goals, 17 assists, 32 penalty minutes in 25 games
Scouting report: An under-the-radar prospect who was not ranked by NHL Central Scouting despite leading his high school team in scoring as a junior. Regarded as a strong skater and a tenacious forechecker, he is committed to Michigan starting in 2022.
Jesper Vikman
Drafted: Fifth round (No. 125 overall)
Position: Goaltender
Team: AIK Junior (SuperElit Sweden)
Age: 18
Hometown: Danderyd, Sweden
Height/weight: 6-3/179
2019-20 stats: 3.06 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, one shutout in 24 games
Scouting report: The eighth-ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. He represented his country at the 2019 Five Nations Tournament and shined in two appearances, posing a 1.50 GAA and .937 save percentage. Catches left-handed.
Noah Ellis
Drafted: Sixth round (No. 184 overall)
Position: Defenseman
Team: Des Moines (USHL)
Age: 18
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Height/weight: 6-2/191
2019-20 stats: 5 goals, 6 assists, 22 penalty minutes in 47 games
Scouting report: The right-hand shot ranked as the No. 215 skater in North America, according to the final NHL Central Scouting list. He stood out at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team USA and is committed to play at Massachusetts starting in the fall of 2021.
Maxim Marushev
Drafted: Seventh round (No. 215 overall)
Position: Center
Team: Bars Kazan (Russia)
Age: 21
Hometown: Saratov, Russia
Height/weight: 6-1/185
2019-20 stats: 23 goals, 17 assists, 14 penalty minutes in 35 games
Scouting report: An overage player who was passed over twice previously in the draft. He improved his offensive output last season and is off to a strong start in Russia’s second division. Marushev represented his country at several international tournaments.