Golden Knights draft pick capsules

Here is a brief look at the six players selected by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL draft.

January 5, 2019: Green Bay Gamblers forward Brendan Brisson (20) avoids a check in during a USHL game between the Green Bay Gamblers and the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND. Fargo defeated Green Bay 4-2. Photo by Russell Hons/CSM(Credit Image: © Russell Hons/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Brendan Brisson

Drafted: First round (No. 29 overall)

Position: Forward

Team: Chicago (USHL)

Age: 18

Hometown: Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Height/weight: 5-11/179

2019-20 stats: 24 goals, 35 assists, 50 penalty minutes in 45 games

Scouting report: The son of renowned hockey agent Pat Brisson. He was second in the United States Hockey League in scoring and earned rookie of the year honors. A skilled playmaker with an underrated shot, Brisson is a freshman at Michigan.

Lukas Cormier

Drafted: Third round (No. 68 overall)

Position: Defenseman

Team: Charlottetown (QMJHL)

Age: 18

Hometown: Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, New Brunswick

Height/weight: 5-10/180

2019-20 stats: 6 goals, 30 assists, 28 penalty minutes in 44 games

Scouting report: A mobile, puck mover with excellent vision who was ranked No. 32 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He was named to the QMJHL all-rookie team in 2018-19 and helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Jackson Hallum

Drafted: Third round (No. 91 overall)

Position: Forward

Team: St. Thomas Academy (U.S. High School)

Age: 18

Hometown: Eagan, Minn.

Height/weight: 6-0/170

2019-20 stats: 18 goals, 17 assists, 32 penalty minutes in 25 games

Scouting report: An under-the-radar prospect who was not ranked by NHL Central Scouting despite leading his high school team in scoring as a junior. Regarded as a strong skater and a tenacious forechecker, he is committed to Michigan starting in 2022.

Jesper Vikman

Drafted: Fifth round (No. 125 overall)

Position: Goaltender

Team: AIK Junior (SuperElit Sweden)

Age: 18

Hometown: Danderyd, Sweden

Height/weight: 6-3/179

2019-20 stats: 3.06 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, one shutout in 24 games

Scouting report: The eighth-ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. He represented his country at the 2019 Five Nations Tournament and shined in two appearances, posing a 1.50 GAA and .937 save percentage. Catches left-handed.

Noah Ellis

Drafted: Sixth round (No. 184 overall)

Position: Defenseman

Team: Des Moines (USHL)

Age: 18

Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa

Height/weight: 6-2/191

2019-20 stats: 5 goals, 6 assists, 22 penalty minutes in 47 games

Scouting report: The right-hand shot ranked as the No. 215 skater in North America, according to the final NHL Central Scouting list. He stood out at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team USA and is committed to play at Massachusetts starting in the fall of 2021.

Maxim Marushev

Drafted: Seventh round (No. 215 overall)

Position: Center

Team: Bars Kazan (Russia)

Age: 21

Hometown: Saratov, Russia

Height/weight: 6-1/185

2019-20 stats: 23 goals, 17 assists, 14 penalty minutes in 35 games

Scouting report: An overage player who was passed over twice previously in the draft. He improved his offensive output last season and is off to a strong start in Russia’s second division. Marushev represented his country at several international tournaments.