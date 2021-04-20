Golden Knights edge Sharks in shootout, move into 1st place
Robin Lehner stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
San Jose’s Patrick Marleau skated in his 1,768th career game to pass Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history and was honored with a three-minute ceremony after the first whistle.
Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Knights, who won their seventh straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the West Division.
Mark Stone finished with two power-play goals for his fifth straight multipoint game, matching William Karlsson’s franchise record.
Stone deflected in Shea Theodore’s shot from the point at 1:22 of the second period and stuffed in his 17th goal to tie the score 3:29 into the third period. He also had two chances to win the game in overtime, including a breakaway that Sharks goalie Martin Jones denied.
San Jose defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov scored in the first period, and Noah Gregor tallied 29 seconds into the second period to put the Sharks up 2-0.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
