Golden Knights edge Sharks in shootout, move into 1st place

Robin Lehner stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

The puck flies over the head of Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) as he tries to avoid goaltender Robin Lehner during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, left, scores past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) reaches out to block a shot from San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and San Jose Sharks' Dylan Gambrell (7) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) gives up a goal to the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) looks to pass the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The San Jose Sharks celebrate after scoring a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau acknowledges the crowd after being honored in the 1,768th regular-season game of his NHL career, passing hockey legend Gordie Howie for the most in league history, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by Golden Knights' Mark Stone, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots past San Jose Sharks' Joel Kellman (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) looks on after his scoring attempt was waved off by officials during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) pushes Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) fights San Jose Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan (52) gets tripped up in front of San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier (28) and goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck in front of San Jose Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robin Lehner stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

San Jose’s Patrick Marleau skated in his 1,768th career game to pass Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history and was honored with a three-minute ceremony after the first whistle.

Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Knights, who won their seventh straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Mark Stone finished with two power-play goals for his fifth straight multipoint game, matching William Karlsson’s franchise record.

Stone deflected in Shea Theodore’s shot from the point at 1:22 of the second period and stuffed in his 17th goal to tie the score 3:29 into the third period. He also had two chances to win the game in overtime, including a breakaway that Sharks goalie Martin Jones denied.

San Jose defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov scored in the first period, and Noah Gregor tallied 29 seconds into the second period to put the Sharks up 2-0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.