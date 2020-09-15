Golden Knights eliminated with Game 5 OT loss to Stars

The Golden Knights were eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) and Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) crash into the net during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Paul Stastny (26) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save and covers the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) defends during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) looks for the rebound during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) screens during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Nate Schmidt (88) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) battle for the puck during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) and Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) rough it up during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) as Stars' John Klingberg (3) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov (47) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) battle in front of the Knights' net during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) and Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) battle as Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) checks Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during first-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) as Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Corey Perry defend during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) is scored against by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) battle for the rebound as Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) lies injured on the ice during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Jonathan Marchessault (81) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Andrew Cogliano (11) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) battle in front of the net as Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Andrej Sekera (5) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) and Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) look for a rebound from Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) reaches for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead and were eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Reilly Smith scored 15 seconds into the third period to put the Knights ahead 2-0, but Dallas rallied to send the game into overtime.

Jamie Benn won a battle in front and tallied his third goal in the series at 9:54 to cut the Knights’ lead in half. Joel Kiviranta cleaned up a rebound on a power play with 3:47 remaining to tie the score.

Chandler Stephenson scored in the first period for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

