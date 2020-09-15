Golden Knights eliminated with Game 5 OT loss to Stars
The Golden Knights were eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.
The Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead and were eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Reilly Smith scored 15 seconds into the third period to put the Knights ahead 2-0, but Dallas rallied to send the game into overtime.
Jamie Benn won a battle in front and tallied his third goal in the series at 9:54 to cut the Knights’ lead in half. Joel Kiviranta cleaned up a rebound on a power play with 3:47 remaining to tie the score.
Chandler Stephenson scored in the first period for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.