Golden Knights

Golden Knights eliminated with Game 5 OT loss to Stars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 7:58 pm
 

The Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead and were eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Reilly Smith scored 15 seconds into the third period to put the Knights ahead 2-0, but Dallas rallied to send the game into overtime.

Jamie Benn won a battle in front and tallied his third goal in the series at 9:54 to cut the Knights’ lead in half. Joel Kiviranta cleaned up a rebound on a power play with 3:47 remaining to tie the score.

Chandler Stephenson scored in the first period for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

