Golden Knights fall to Blackhawks, losing streak grows to 4
The Golden Knights allowed five straight goals and fell 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena for their fourth straight loss.
Chicago defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Calvin de Haan scored 45 seconds apart early in the second period to put the Blackhawks ahead, 3-2.
De Haan’s goal at 4:09 tied the game and came 20 seconds after Alex Tuch appeared to put the Knights ahead 3-1. Video replay confirmed Tuch’s shot hit the crossbar and never went in.
Rookie Kirby Dach added his third goal at 3:57 of the third period, and Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who defeated the Knights for the first time in eight meetings.
Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford made 29 of his 39 saves in the opening two periods.
William Carrier and William Karlsson scored to stake the Knights to a 2-0 lead 6:29 into the first before Patrick Kane answered 16 seconds later for the Blackhawks. Kane finished with a goal and two assists.
Chicago’s Zack Smith was unsuccessful on a penalty shot 44 seconds into the first period, and Jonathan Marchessault was unable to convert on a second-period penalty shot for the Knights.
