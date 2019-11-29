Golden Knights fans hit City National early for ‘Gold Friday’ — PHOTOS

Las Vegans were lined up as early as 3 a.m. Black Friday to get Golden Knights gear.

The Golden Knight steps in to help Vivika Kim, left, ring up Mike and Stephanie Ibasco of Mount Charleston at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silus Wells, 5, and his dad Steve Wells of Las Vegas show off their purchases at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans hit The Arsenal at City National Arena early for "Gold Friday," Nov. 29, 2019. (Subrina Hudson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rylie Schaffner rings up Krista Thompson and her daughter Kelsea Thompson of Las Vegas at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silus Wells, 5, poses with The Golden Knight at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The store opened at 8 a.m. for “Gold Friday,” and posters of Marc-Andre Fleury’s save against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week were a hot item, with only 450 copies available. The posters are $55 each but are almost sold out according to store manager Teresa Weston.

Happy Gold Friday to these dedicated shoppers!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4X2aMPaBmY — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2019

The first 500 fans were set to receive a free poster of the Golden Knight mascot upon entry.

New items such as Knights themed bikes, cornhole sets, “ugly” holiday sweaters, a line of women’s wear, puck holders, golf balls, car stickers and other stocking stuffers also are set to debut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.