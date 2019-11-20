Golden Knights’ Gallant says Fleury save is ‘the best I’ve seen’

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury set the early benchmark for save of the year with his diving stop on Nic Petan in Tuesday’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Plenty of goaltenders want to reach a career milestone with little fanfare and the spotlight pointed in a different direction.

Marc-Andre Fleury says he’s like that. Then the Golden Knights’ backstop makes a gravity-defying glove save and smiles and giggles to everybody watching back home in Canada.

He just can’t help himself.

“He has that style and that flair,” backup goalie Malcolm Subban said.

Fleury set the early benchmark for save of the year with his diving stop on Nic Petan in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena, becoming the seventh goalie in league history to reach 450 wins in the process.

While it’s a fun debate whether it was Fleury’s finest save in a Knights uniform, coach Gerard Gallant said it’s not even close.

“I’ve been around a long time,” he said. “It’s the best I’ve seen.”

