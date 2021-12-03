Golden Knights game against Coyotes not on regular TV network

The Golden Knights will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The game won’t be available to regular TV viewers.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) tangles with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) along the boards during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

For the second time this season, the Golden Knights will not be available to regular TV viewers.

Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will not be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and instead requires a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu in order to watch.

Your Golden Knights are exclusively on ESPN+ tonight 💻 What does that mean? We brought in our tech expert to show us how to watch 📲 pic.twitter.com/xOnvRMtz5j — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 9, 2021

The Knights will appear exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu two more times during the regular season. The next game available only on the streaming services is Feb. 1 against Buffalo, and the final one is March 17 vs. Florida.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month.

NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season in addition to an exclusive national game every Friday until the end of the month.

