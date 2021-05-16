78°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 4 players back for Game 1, Pacioretty out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 11:55 am
 
Updated May 16, 2021 - 11:55 am
Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) keeps a puck in the air during warm ups before the f ...
Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) keeps a puck in the air during warm ups before the first period of an NHL game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights welcomed back four key players Sunday, including forward Ryan Reaves and defenseman Alec Martinez, but were without their leading goal scorer.

Left wing Max Pacioretty missed Game 1 of the first-round series against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena because of injuries.

Alex Tuch and Tomas Nosek also returned returned to the lineup.

Pacioretty (upper body) did not dress in the final six regular-season games after he departed the May 1 game at Arizona at the end of the second period. In 48 games, he notched a team-leading 24 goals and was second on the team in points with 51.

He was replaced on the first line by Nosek, who was injured April 24 at Anaheim and missed the final nine games of the regular season.

Martinez, the league’s leader in blocked shots, sat out the final two games with a lower-body injury.

Reaves was activated from long-term injured reserve and appeared in his first game since leaving April 11 against Arizona. The fourth-line winger missed the final 16 games of the regular season.

Tuch, who was held out of the third period Wednesday at San Jose for maintenance, skated on the third line and was on the power play.

