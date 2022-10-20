Golden Knights get reverse retro jerseys from NHL and adidas

The Golden Knights will have a new look starting in November, though it’s not clear which games they’ll wear their reverse retro jerseys.

The NHL unveiled the designs for their reverse retro jerseys Thursday, designed to harken back to historic moments in each team’s history. The league did the same thing in 2021 with the sweaters being used for one year. The jerseys will be available for purchase Nov. 15.

All teams will wear the uniforms beginning in November. The Knights will wear theirs for eight games starting Nov. 26.

The NHL partnered with adidas to create the jerseys. They had to get creative with the Knights, who are only beginning their sixth season.

Their new reverse retro jersey is designed to envision what the team’s third jersey might have looked like in 1995. The word “Vegas” is diagonal across the torso, and the font used for player names and numbers is inspired by vintage hotel signs.

The jersey also has a sword strip on the pants and features hidden glow-in-the-dark stars in the crest.

