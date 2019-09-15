Golden Knights host Coyotes to open preseason schedule

The Golden Knights open their preseason schedule Sunday when they host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

In this file photo, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to get the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Vinnie Hinostroza (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Opening faceoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on KTNV-13.

“I love what I’ve seen in the two scrimmage games; a lot of the things we show on video before the practice sessions that they’re doing real well, and some of the kids are learning from the practice sessions,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Hopefully they’ll bring them over to the game. We want to play that style of hockey. We all explained to them what we want to do. Hopefully they’re going to get it and play hard and work real hard.”

The Knights did not make any major offseason additions to the team that finished third in the Pacific Division at 43-32-7 (93 points) and was ousted from the playoffs in the Western Conference quarterfinals by San Jose.

The team did not release its roster for the game against Arizona.

“Just opportunities for some of the kids and some of the veterans to get some playing time,” Gallant said. “We’ve got seven exhibition games and really I’d like three or four games for the veteran players. You have to put eight or nine in your lineup for the NHL rules, so a few guys will play.”

The Coyotes were one of the surprises in coach Rick Tocchet’s second season, finishing fourth in the division at 39-35-8 (86 points) and challenging for a wild-card berth until the final week of the season.

Winger Phil Kessel was acquired in an offseason trade to boost Arizona’s offense.

The Coyotes did not announce their roster for Sunday.

This is the second straight season the teams have played to start the exhibition schedule. The Knights defeated Arizona 7-2 in last season’s opener.

