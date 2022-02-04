Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel could be cleared for full contact soon

Injured Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel could be cleared for full contact after the All-Star break, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday during NHL All-Star Game media day.

Golden Knights player Jack Eichel during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Injured Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel could be cleared for full contact after the All-Star break, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

Eichel underwent artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck Nov. 12 and was given a three- to five-month timetable for his return. He has been practicing with the team since Jan. 12 and has been wearing a light contact jersey in recent weeks.

“The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery there would be absolutely no contact,” DeBoer said during NHL All-Star Game media day at the Waldorf Astoria. “I think coming out of this break that’s going to be on the table.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.