Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel could be cleared for full contact soon
Injured Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel could be cleared for full contact after the All-Star break, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday during NHL All-Star Game media day.
Eichel underwent artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck Nov. 12 and was given a three- to five-month timetable for his return. He has been practicing with the team since Jan. 12 and has been wearing a light contact jersey in recent weeks.
“The doctor was adamant that three months from surgery there would be absolutely no contact,” DeBoer said during NHL All-Star Game media day at the Waldorf Astoria. “I think coming out of this break that’s going to be on the table.”
