Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault looks for consistency

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) defending in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jonathan Marchessault had a point in six straight games and 10 of his past 11 before he was held off the scoresheet in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime loss to San Jose at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights’ notorious perfectionist said Friday he wants more from himself.

“We’re aware that, especially myself, it’s hard finding the back of the net,” Marchessault said. “I felt the same last year. The whole first half of the season I couldn’t get it going. I couldn’t get goals, produce offensively.

“Obviously it’s always fun to turn it up when it’s big games, big moments like in February, March, April. But as a hockey player, you need to have consistency in your year long of hockey.”

Marchessault’s recent surge brought his season total to 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 24 games.

But the left wing has slightly underperformed based on his individual expected goals (8.16) at NaturalStatTrick.com, as his shooting percentage has dipped to 6.1 percent from a career average of 10.5 percent.

Marchessault is on pace for 17 goals and 55 points, which would be just behind last season when he led the team with 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists).

But he continues to hold himself to the standard he set in 2017-18 with a career-best 75 points on 27 goals and 48 assists.

“I’m looking at it because we went to the finals and it was a full year of consistency and a full good year,” Marchessault said. “It’s where we want to be again. It starts with a guy like me.”

Theodore reflects

The first ceremonial puck drop of Shea Theodore’s career is one the Golden Knights defenseman will never forget.

Theodore, who was treated over the offseason for testicular cancer, lined up across from San Jose’s Logan Couture before Thursday’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” game and took the faceoff from Kay Darlington, who is battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

Darlington is Theodore’s grandmother.

“It was special,” he said Friday. “I know she was excited for it. I think that’s a pretty cool moment for our family regardless of the circumstances.”

Schedule stiffens

Saturday’s home matchup against division-leading Edmonton begins a stretch of three of the next four games against teams sitting in playoff position.

Vegas is 1-5-2 against teams currently holding a playoff spot as of Friday morning.

“You’ve got to beat everybody,” coach Gerard Gallant said Friday. “When you’re playing good teams, it’s fun to play those games. This week has been a real good week so far. I think we’ve played real good hockey. Disappointing last night to only get the one point, but again we played well. Just keep playing well and trying to earn points and climb the standings.”

The Golden Knights are sitting in the second wild-card position in the Western Conference, the final qualifying spot.

Vegas just finished a stretch of six consecutive games against nonplayoff teams, earning five of 12 possible points.

Feeling good

Defenseman Nate Schmidt and forward Cody Glass left Thursday’s game temporarily but returned.

Gallant said he’s not concerned with the status of either player. The team did not skate Friday.

“No issues,” Gallant said. “Just a day off today to get ready for tomorrow.”

Gallant did indicate a possible change on defense for Saturday’s game, but declined to reveal any details.

Roy sent back

The Golden Knights reassigned forward Nicolas Roy to the American Hockey League. He was recalled to the Knights on an emergency basis Wednesday but did not appear in Thursday’s game.

