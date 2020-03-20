61°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights launch digital book club

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 3:34 pm
 

Put on your reading glasses and join the Golden Knights in their new book club.

The Knights announced on Friday the launch of a digital #VGKBookClub.

“During these unprecedented times of isolation, the Golden Knights hope to create a sense of community through this initiative,” the team said in a release.

The first selection for the club is “The Game” by Ken Dryden, and fans are asked to begin reading the book on March 25.

The team will release a detailed reading timeline at a later date to help participants stay on track.

Fans interested in joining are invited to join the #VGKBookClub Facebook Group, and share their progress and thoughts on social media using #VGKBookClub.

Knights broadcasters Gary Lawless, Daren Millard and Stormy Buonantony will also be participating.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

