Golden Knights looking to buy AHL club and move it to Las Vegas

The Golden Knights have expressed interest in purchasing a franchise in the American Hockey League and moving it to Las Vegas, the league’s commissioner revealed Monday.

Chicago Wolves players celebrate after defeating the San Diego Gulls on May 27. (Chicago Wolves)

The Chicago Wolves celebrate a goal against the Charlotte Checker in the first period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago's Erik Brannstrom, left, celebrates a goal with teammate Brace Macek during an AHL game earlier this season. The Chicago Wolves play the San Antonio Rampage during the third period of an AHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio won 3-2. (Darren Abate/AHL)

David Andrews said in his state of the league address at the AHL All-Star Game in Ontario, California, that the Knights have discussed buying a team with other owners, but no plan was in place.

An AHL spokesperson declined further comment.

The Knights’ are affiliated with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL but do not own the team.

The Knights are expected to release a statement today on Andrews’ comments.

