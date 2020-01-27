60°F
Golden Knights looking to buy AHL club and move it to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 10:55 am
 

The Golden Knights have expressed interest in purchasing a franchise in the American Hockey League and moving it to Las Vegas, the league’s commissioner revealed Monday.

David Andrews said in his state of the league address at the AHL All-Star Game in Ontario, California, that the Knights have discussed buying a team with other owners, but no plan was in place.

An AHL spokesperson declined further comment.

The Knights’ are affiliated with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL but do not own the team.

The Knights are expected to release a statement today on Andrews’ comments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

