Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury withdraws from NHL All-Star Game
The Golden Knights said Friday on Twitter that they and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury decided he would decline his invitation to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will not participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
The Golden Knights said on Twitter that they and Fleury decided to decline the invitation. Fleury was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team for the third straight season Tuesday.
The Golden Knights and Marc-Andre are grateful for the support and understanding from the NHL and all the fans around the league.
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 4, 2020
Fleury, 35, is 17-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average this season. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom will replace him at the All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis.
Fleury will have to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the game.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.