Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury withdraws from NHL All-Star Game

The Golden Knights said Friday on Twitter that they and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury decided he would decline his invitation to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) in the third period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights said on Twitter that they and Fleury decided to decline the invitation. Fleury was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team for the third straight season Tuesday.

The Golden Knights and Marc-Andre are grateful for the support and understanding from the NHL and all the fans around the league. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 4, 2020

Fleury, 35, is 17-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average this season. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom will replace him at the All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

Fleury will have to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the game.

