52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury withdraws from NHL All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2020 - 5:26 pm
 

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will not participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The Golden Knights said on Twitter that they and Fleury decided to decline the invitation. Fleury was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team for the third straight season Tuesday.

Fleury, 35, is 17-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average this season. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom will replace him at the All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

Fleury will have to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the game.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights win wild game against Flyers
By / RJ

The Golden Knights will play plenty of home games in 2020. But there won’t be another like their first, a madcap, delirious 60-minute hockey spectacle Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.