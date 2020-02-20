Golden Knights Miracle on Ice celebration schedule

The Golden Knights are helping hockey fans throughout the valley “Relive the Miracle” this weekend.

Members of the gold medal 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team are honored prior to an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Phoenix Coyotes, Friday Feb. 7, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Knights will host Miracle Weekend to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Olympic hockey team defeating the four-time defending gold medalist Soviet Union team 4-3 on February 22, 1980.

Miracle Weekend will begin on Friday with a book signing at City National Arena with Jim Craig. The starting goaltender for the Miracle on Ice team will be at The Arsenal from 3 to 5 p.m. to sign copies of his new book “We Win!,” the team announced Thursday. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at The Arsenal.

The Knights also will host a sold-out season ticket member event at the Brooklyn Bowl from 7 to 9 p.m. Players from the Olympic team will participate in a question and answer session led by VGK broadcaster Stormy Buonantony.

On Saturday, the Knights will honor the team with a pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, and in Toshiba Plaza before the game, where they will be given keys to The Strip by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Fans in attendance during Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers can pick up limited edition USA hockey posters in sections 4, 9 and 216 until puck drop at 7 p.m. Between sections 11 and 12, fans also can visit an exhibit full of memorabilia from the 1980 Olympics throughout the game.

The “Relive the Miracle” event scheduled at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday has been canceled.

