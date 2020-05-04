90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights offer curbside shopping at The Arsenal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 4:39 pm
 

The Golden Knights are offering curbside shopping starting Tuesday at their retail store at City National Arena.

Fans can place orders and then pick up their items outside of The Arsenal from noon to 5 p.m. without leaving their vehicles. Orders must be placed before arrival.

The team will offer some new summer-related items, including bikes, beach balls and swimsuits.

All orders placed will also receive a Mark Stone window cling for their vehicle, while supplies last.

For more information, call 702-916-2986 or email arsenal@vegasgoldenknights.com.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
2
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
3
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
4
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
5
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) before the start of the second period of an NHL hoc ...
Golden Knights roster review: Robin Lehner
By / RJ

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has won all three of his starts and saved 78 of 83 shots since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in February.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) is seen during the first period of an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights roster review: Nick Holden
By / RJ

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, a 32-year-old undrafted player, has lasted for 496 NHL games because he’s proven adaptable to any situation.