Golden Knights offer curbside shopping at The Arsenal

Golden Knights fans can place orders between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday outside The Arsenal and receive items without leaving their vehicles.

The Golden Knight steps in to help Vivika Kim, left, ring up Mike and Stephanie Ibasco of Mount Charleston at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brian Baker, left, Anna Sommers and Debbie Ikirt talk Golden Knights gear on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights are offering curbside shopping starting Tuesday at their retail store at City National Arena.

Fans can place orders and then pick up their items outside of The Arsenal from noon to 5 p.m. without leaving their vehicles. Orders must be placed before arrival.

The team will offer some new summer-related items, including bikes, beach balls and swimsuits.

All orders placed will also receive a Mark Stone window cling for their vehicle, while supplies last.

For more information, call 702-916-2986 or email arsenal@vegasgoldenknights.com.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.