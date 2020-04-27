91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ online stick auction benefits local food banks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2020 - 1:17 pm
 

The Golden Knights are holding an online stick auction that runs through Friday to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The auction was organized by the players’ wives and girlfriends through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and nearly every player on the active roster is participating. All proceeds will go to Las Vegas food banks.

To place a bid, follow this link.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s goalie stick has the highest bid so far, followed by forward Mark Stone’s.

Sticks will be available to the winning bidders once hockey has resumed. Any delivery/shipping will incur an additional charge.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
2
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
3
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
4
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
5
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oil ...
Golden Knights roster review: Nick Cousins
By / RJ

Nick Cousins fit in immediately after being traded to the Golden Knights. His ability to play center or either wing made him a useful bottom-six piece for coach Pete DeBoer.