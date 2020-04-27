Golden Knights’ online stick auction benefits local food banks

The Golden Knights are holding an online stick auction that runs through Friday to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The auction was organized by the players’ wives and girlfriends through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and nearly every player on the active roster is participating. All proceeds will go to Las Vegas food banks.

Please help my teammates and I while we #sticktogether 🏒 Join us for an on-line auction of NHL players hockey sticks starting today, April 24th until May 1st . All proceeds will go to local food banks in Las Vegas to help overcome the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/RdX22crXkd — Reilly Smith (@reillysmith18) April 24, 2020

To place a bid, follow this link.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s goalie stick has the highest bid so far, followed by forward Mark Stone’s.

Sticks will be available to the winning bidders once hockey has resumed. Any delivery/shipping will incur an additional charge.

