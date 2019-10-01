Golden Knights players tell it like it is on team’s best, worst

The Review-Journal asked Golden Knights players for their opinions on one another’s style and cooking abilities, and the answers did not disappoint.

The Golden Knights have been successful their first two seasons on the ice due in no small part to their chemistry off it.

With that in mind, the Review-Journal figured they would be comfortable answering questions about their teammates, and their answers did not disappoint. Here’s a sample:

Who is the best dresser on the team?

“(Ryan Reaves) has some nice suits, but he does spend a lot of money on them. (Jonathan Marchessault) has some nice ones. All the heavy money guys have nice suits.” — William Carrier

“I’ll go with Marchessault. He dresses pretty well and seems to know what he’s doing. (William) Karlsson is pretty good too, though.” — Reilly Smith

“Probably Reaves. He tries real hard. Marchessault tries hard, too, and he’s a sharp dresser. (Marc-Andre) Fleury, too.” — Brayden McNabb

“Best dresser was (Pierre-Edouard) Bellemare, but he left. So now I would say (Fleury) has a lot of good looks, (Max) Pacioretty does, too. I’ll give (Alex) Tuch my dark-horse vote, but don’t tell him I said that. I’ll go with Fleury. Always clean, not as flashy maybe as the other two, but very clean and smooth.” — Nate Schmidt

Who is the worst dresser?

“Worst dressed is Nate Schmidt. … I just disagree with some of his options.” — Nick Holden

“(Schmidt). He tries hard, but I think he just doesn’t have it.” — Carrier

“The worst is Nate Schmidt for sure. It could be his hair.” — Deryk Engelland

“Nate Schmidt. Nate Schmidt. Schmidt. Nate Schmidt. Schmidt. Schmidt. Nothing matches. I swear he’s color blind. It doesn’t make any sense.” — Alex Tuch

“I don’t know why people say me on this. It’s freaking Marchy. Marchessault is the worst-dressed guy on the team.” — Schmidt

Who is the best cook?

“I’m going to go with myself. I cook all the time. My best dish is mac and cheese for sure.” — Holden

“If I want someone to make a meal for me, probably it would be (Fleury).” — Tomas Nosek

“I’ve heard Paul Stastny is pretty good so I’ll go with him.” — Schmidt

“I know (Schmidt) is a good cook. I’d like to say I’m a pretty good cook. Last year, when I first moved into my house, I had a big 5-pound brisket I smoked for the boys.” — Tuch

Who is the worst cook?

“Worst cook is either (Malcolm) Subban or Shea (Theodore) because they don’t cook at all.” — McNabb

“I’d be willing to bet Subban has never cooked a thing in his life, so I’ll say him.” — Smith

“It’s Malcolm Subban. I know (Theodore) isn’t good, but it’s Malcolm Subban. I’ve never heard him cook a single thing. Never. I swear, (food delivery app) Postmates is on speed dial. And you can’t even call Postmates. I think he actually has three guys from Postmates on speed dial.” — Tuch

Who has a hidden talent?

“I’m just going to guess Nosek has some weird talent that nobody even knows about.” — Smith

“I know (Subban) is good at NBA on the PlayStation.” — Nosek

“I’m going to say Subban’s fake basketball shots in the weight room.” — Schmidt

“(Subban) can play guitar, and he’s a pretty good singer. (Karlsson) can sing, too. They sing on the bus once in a while. It’s annoying, but they do it. They ain’t bad. (Subban) has played guitar for two years. I don’t know if he’s good, I’ve never heard him. But he keeps saying he’s good.” — Carrier

