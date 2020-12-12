Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson makes U.S. roster

Golden Knights forward prospect Brendan Brisson was named to Team USA’s 25-player roster for the 2021 World Junior Championship on Saturday.

In this January 5, 2019, photo, Green Bay Gamblers forward Brendan Brisson (20) avoids a check in during a USHL game between the Green Bay Gamblers and the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND. (Russell Hons/CSM(Credit Image: © Russell Hons/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Brendan Brisson. (Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights)

Brisson was a first-round pick in the most recent NHL draft. The forward from Manhattan Beach, California, has two goals and seven points in eight games as a freshman at Michigan.

Brisson is one of three players from the Knights’ system who will participate in the tournament. Forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Kaedan Korczak were named to Canada’s roster Friday.

The World Junior Championship runs Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta, and will be broadcast on NHL Network.

