Golden Knights

Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera earns top goalie honor in WHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 11:47 am
 

Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera was named the Western Hockey League Eastern Conference goaltender of the year Friday.

Patera posted a 24-12-2-2 record for the Brandon Wheat Kings and set a franchise record for the lowest goals-against average at 2.55. He led the conference in wins and save percentage (.921), and his five shutouts were tied for second in the WHL.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound product of Prague, Czech Republic, allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of his 41 appearances and posted an eight-game winning streak from Dec. 30 to Jan. 24.

“Congratulations to Jiri,” Brandon general manager Darren Ritchie said in a statement. “We’re proud of his accomplishment, he gave our team a chance to win every night. He’s a great individual with a bright future and this is a great honour for Jiri and his family.”

Patera was a sixth-round pick (No. 161 overall) by the Knights in the 2017 NHL draft and remains unsigned. The team holds his rights until June 1, 2021.

By earning the conference honor in a vote by WHL general managers and head coaches, Patera also is nominated for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL goaltender of the year.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

