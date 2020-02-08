Golden Knights reassign injured rookie center Cody Glass to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned injured forward Cody Glass to the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Glass has been sidelined since Jan. 4 when he sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of the Knights’ victory over the St. Louis Blues.

He became tangled with St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, then crashed into the side of the net. The rookie stayed down for more than two minutes and had to be helped off the ice.

Glass has not returned to practice and was chewing up salary cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

The Knights are stocked at center with Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Cody Eakin and Nicolas Roy. In addition, William Karlsson is close to returning from injury.

Glass has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 37 games for the Knights and did most of his best work on the power play.

He is yet to appear in a game for the Chicago Wolves this season.

